Find the headspace you need with the best of Pinterest’s decluttering tips

There are a lot of reasons why decluttering makes sense right now, in the depths of the coronavirus crisis.

Sure it’s not frontline stuff, but the simple act of clearing things out can be a great way of passing time in lockdown.

Firstly, it’s a good distraction: one that’ll yank you right out of that scary news feed and knee-deep into the mottled shoe collection lurking at the back of your wardrobe.

Secondly, it’s physical but without being too taxing. When decluttering, you can work with your hands (something that relieves stress and helps solve problems) while listening to a gripping podcast or blaring out your favourite Beyoncé power anthems at the same time.