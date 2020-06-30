Here is everything we know about Margot Robbie’s new Pirates of the Caribbean film.

Does the world really need another Pirates of the Caribbean film? Yes… but not as we know it. The Disney franchise so far has five feature films under its belt, and a sixth one is currently in the early stages of development (rumoured to be starring Karen Gillan). In addition to this, a completely new film has just been announced – and Margot Robbie is involved.

Robbie is teaming up with Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson, again, for a new take on Pirates of the Caribbean, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Although no plot details have been given away, it is believed that the movie will not be a spin-off of the franchise – it’s going to be a completely original story with new characters. And, the article reports that the film will be “female-fronted”.

The film is still in the very early stages of development and, with the coronavirus pandemic pausing filming across the industry, it’s unlikely we’ll be watching the new offering in cinemas anytime soon. We also have a handful of Robbie’s other roles to look forward to before then, including the titular role in Barbie and Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad. She is also a producer on Promising Young Woman, which was due for release in July but is now delayed because of lockdown.

Margot Robbie will star in a new Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

If you’re missing trips to the cinema, you can take a look at all the films being released in cinemas around the UK from 4 July here. Or, here’s everything you can watch on Netflix, Now TV and Amazon throughout July. At least we know there’ll be plenty of brilliant movies to catch up with when they finally start making them again.

