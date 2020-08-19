Pitch Perfect is the hilarious film franchise that made acapella cool, following the journey of the Barden Bellas singing group.

Taking on hits like Kelly Clarkson’s Since U Been Gone, The Cranberries’ Zombie and Britney Spears’ Toxic – many of us have found ourselves singing along on a hungover Sunday afternoon.

Back in 2018, Rebel Wilson hinted that a Pitch Perfect 4 might be in the works, telling Vanity Fair: “There’s been a bit of rumours about whether there’ll be a future for the franchise, and we’ve heard there might be, so we’re very encouraging about it…”