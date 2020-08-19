Pitch Perfect fans: the Barden Bellas just reunited for a Beyoncé cover
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson and Hailee Steinfeld just teamed up for a Pitch Perfect reunion, and it was for a great cause.
Pitch Perfect is the hilarious film franchise that made acapella cool, following the journey of the Barden Bellas singing group.
Taking on hits like Kelly Clarkson’s Since U Been Gone, The Cranberries’ Zombie and Britney Spears’ Toxic – many of us have found ourselves singing along on a hungover Sunday afternoon.
Back in 2018, Rebel Wilson hinted that a Pitch Perfect 4 might be in the works, telling Vanity Fair: “There’s been a bit of rumours about whether there’ll be a future for the franchise, and we’ve heard there might be, so we’re very encouraging about it…”
Well, there might not be any confirmation of a fourth movie just yet, but the cast has given us the next best thing.
The Barden Bellas have reunited to cover Beyoncé’s Love On Top.
The original Bellas – including Anna Kendrick, Hana Mae Lee, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow and, of course, Wilson – recorded the performance to help raise friends for Unicef’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
Proceeds from downloads and streams of the cover will benefit the charity’s efforts to support children in Lebanon and around the world who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Let’s take a look.
Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins, who reprised their roles as iconic competition announcers Gail Abernathy-McKadden and John Smith, introduced the video.
“I’m afraid I have some bad news. The Barden Bellas have got back together again,” jokes Higgins.
“It seems like not even a quarantine can prevent them from harassing us with another musical performance.”
Fans across Twitter have of course gone wild for the reunion.
“What’s up, pitches?” tweeted one fan who knows excellent wordplay.
“Barden Bellas supremacy,” stated another acapella advocate.
“Imagine not stanning the Barden Bellas in this year of 2020,” asserted a third fan, and quite rightly so.
Banks, Wilson and Steinfeld have also shared the video on their accounts, directing people where to purchase the cover and make a donation.
You can download the Barden Bellas cover of Love On Top here.
Images: Universal Pictures