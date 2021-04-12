The wedding industry has been one of the most badly hit throughout the pandemic, with fluctuating guidelines meaning frustration for both couples and suppliers as weddings have continued to be cancelled and re-booked again and again.

Now, though, with the vaccine rollout well in hand, it finally feels like those getting married can breathe a sigh of relief and plan a big day that – fingers crossed – will certainly go ahead.

But after a difficult time financially and a flurry of couples looking for venues that will have them this year, a new wedding trend is emerging which shows how couples are adjusting their plans to ensure that they are able to tie the knot in 2021 – even if it’s not how they initially imagined.