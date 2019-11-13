For Alice Vincent, a gardening writer, influencer (@noughticulture) and author of part-memoir, part botanical history Rootbound (out in January), location is irrelevant. She’s encouraging this generation to reclaim how we define gardening. “Urban space is changing how we’re living. Gardens can’t just be defined by the measures put in place by the decades before us,” she says. “A garden does not have to be across the back of the house that you own. A garden can be indoors; houseplants in your lounge, a window box, four square metres on a balcony.”

She began growing herbs on hers, before “it became a compulsion or addiction. I just kept finding myself buying plants,” she says. “It allowed me to achieve a kind of mindfulness that nothing else would, at a time when a lot of things in my life were quite frustrating. There was a groundedness to gardening and growing plants that I wasn’t able to find elsewhere.”

Nurturing nature

Sometimes it’s not just about what the plants do for you, but what you do for them. “Last year, I went through a miscarriage that really affected me,” says Brack. “I genuinely do think nurturing my plants helped. Maybe it’s the act of actually having something to do and something to watch over. Plants are living things and their growth is a reaction to how you look after them. That gives you a lot of satisfaction.”

In fact, a 2015 study from Chungnam National University in Korea confirmed that the act of caring for houseplants has huge mental health benefits: the experiment monitored the heart rate and blood pressure of individuals while tending to a vining peperomia or using a computer. When looking after the plants, the participants had a reduced heart rate and blood pressure, suggesting that they can lower stress levels.