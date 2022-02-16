Receiving a backhanded compliment can leave you feeling extremely conflicted.

It can leave you dwelling on the words that came spiralling towards you, breaking down each element of the supposed “compliment” to establish if the person knew just how shady and condescending the comment was or if you’re merely overanalysing it?

Chances are, though, you’re not overanalysing it. Receiving sickly-sweet compliments laced with a venomous snide that you never saw coming is hard to digest – and it’s something that many plus-size women face over and over again.

This was highlighted by Euphoria actor and model Barbie Ferreira in a recent interview with WWD.