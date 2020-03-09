Poland’s LGBTQ-free zones: the rapid rise of hate

Poland has rapidly become a hostile place for LGBTQ+ people. In recent months more than 80 Polish municipalities have declared themselves “LGBT ideology-free” zones, with local governments signing a pledge aimed at quashing “LGBT propaganda”. The pledge seeks to protect large swathes of the country from what has been called an attack on traditional family values and Poland’s national identity – but which is in actual fact the mere reality of LGBTQ+ people visibly existing and fighting for equality.

The zones are not enforceable by law, but that will be little solace to LGBTQ+ people living in or near them. The very existence of these zones acts as an ever-present threat, and a reminder that LGBTQ+ people are neither accepted nor tolerated in large areas of the country.