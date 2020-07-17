Imagine we live in a world where modern technology doesn’t exist. Your house has been burgled, so you call the police. Once they arrive, they ask to go through all of your belongings. They want to read every single letter kept in your desk drawer and comb through all the photos tucked away in a shoe box under your bed (yes, even the intimate ones). They want access to the ring binder containing your financial documents from the past several years. They want to see your love notes and riffle through your diary.

No, you say. That stuff’s private. And besides, it hardly seems relevant to the fact that I’ve just been burgled.

In that case, the police officer says, we’ll have to drop our investigation into this alleged crime.