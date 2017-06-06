Are politics dividing your friendships?

And all of it was playing out online for the world to see. “It seemed like people were expressing views they hadn’t felt confident about before, a lot of it about race,” says Natasha Hassani, 38, MD of a PR agency from Brighton. “I remember there was one woman I was friends with online, and her immediate reaction was, ‘Yes, we’ve got our country back, foreigners out.’ As someone who is married to an Iranian man, whose children are mixed heritage, it deeply affected me.”

People who voted to leave were shocked by the anger levelled at them too, both online and in person: “I’d told people how I was going to vote and the day after, I really wished I hadn’t,” says Charlotte Brookes, an accountant from Bristol. “I went into work and the first thing I heard was, ‘If you voted to leave, you’re a racist, I don’t care what anyone says.’ I could feel my ears getting hot and I wanted to say, hang on, the EU is crippling farmers in Africa, that’s why I voted out. But I was too intimidated.”

And in the 12 months since, political venting has continued apace – from the women’s protests and March For Science through to now as we prepare to enter the polling booths once again.

That fact in itself is significant – we shouldn’t underestimate the role that frequency has in all this digital political antagonism. Since 2015, in the UK we’ve had a general election, local elections, a referendum, a new PM and now another general election with two polarised leaders. It’s no wonder we’re feeling fractious and need to vent about the state of the world. “Ordinarily, the vast majority of regular citizens aren’t that engaged in politics – it is something in most people’s peripheral vision,” says Nick Anstead, assistant professor in media and communications at London School of Economics.

“So when certain high-profile events come along it can engage people very rapidly and potentially in quite divisive ways.” But the truth is, most of us aren’t that well equipped to deal with this much political chat, let alone have reasonable conversations about it with our friends. “Most schools don’t teach students how to debate properly, so our level of political literacy is shockingly low in the UK,” says Matteo Bergamini, founder of political news site and network Shout Out UK. “There’s a big difference between debating and arguing with someone. In debate, it’s heated, but never personal. It’s a genuine exchange of ideas.”