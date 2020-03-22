There’s no denying that the world is a pretty tough place to be at the moment. This is the first time many of us have dealt with this kind of circumstance, so it’s not surprising that the majority of people are feeling anxious or overwhelmed.

But among all the scary headlines and saddening news alerts, there are still small reasons to smile.

After all, while it’s important to stay informed and keep up to date with the latest news, it’s also important to take care of your mental health: and that means giving yourself a bit of light relief every once in a while.