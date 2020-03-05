3 ways to think more positively, because the negativity bias is real

We get it – “think positive” has to be one of the most infuriating expressions out there. When you’re struggling to muster any positive thoughts, being told to put a smile on your face and see the brighter side of life doesn’t feel very good.

But what if we told you that thinking positive could have the power to counteract some of those negative thoughts? That flooding your mind with positivity could be an effective way to silence that inner critic?

The “3-1 ratio” is a concept widely discussed by scientists and psychologists alike as a way to understand happiness and positive thinking. Coined by positive psychologist Barbara Fredrickson, the “magic ratio” suggests that we must have three positive emotions for every negative emotion in order to thrive.