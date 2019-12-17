These uplifting stories prove that everything really does happen for a reason

The responses have been flooding in thick and fast and make for inspiring reading. From devastating break-ups and global relocations that turned to disaster, the way so many of these women have powered through and stayed open to the twists and turns of life, only to end up with an even better result is nothing short of inspiring.

To start your week off on a positive note we’ve picked out some of our favourite stories. Not only are they fascinating to read (each one is like a mini novel!) but we love these examples of how sometimes things really do seem to happen for a reason.

When timing is everything

Jo Hook Solutions says: “I met my first true love when I was 16. We were together and in love and opened our first business together (a fashion label and store) when I was 20. He proposed and I said yes. Shortly after I went on a buying trip to the UK and met someone who I instantly fell in love with. It was the most tortured emotional time of my life! I knew I couldn’t be trusted to marry my first love.

“I came back to Australia and told him. Over months of agony we separated and sold the business. I went to London to live. It was beautiful but it didn’t work out, so I was back in Australia in a year. About a year later I met someone wonderful, ended up married and had my daughter. We separated as friends 13 years after we met. My Dad passed away soon after and my first love came to pay his respects. We saw each other and it was as though no time had passed. The original connection was still there. We soon dated and have been together ever since for 21 years. We married in Paris 15 years ago and my daughter was our attendant. We had grown in so many ways while apart and they made our relationship even more amazing. That separation had to be.”