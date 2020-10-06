Going on holiday may look very different this year (thanks again, Covid-19), but it’s still important to take annual leave. Because, while it may feel as if we don’t need to take a break – after all, our lives already feel like they’re on hold – failing to do so could lead us to a point of exhaustion.

But, while taking time off is vital for good mental health, there are many of us who find it challenging to return to work after a holiday.

What is post-holiday anxiety?

As psychotherapist Ruairi Stewart (aka The Happy Whole Coach) explains to me: “Being able to switch off completely and unwind is essential, but for some people, the thought of returning to a hectic work environment that previously had them tired, exhausted, stressed and anxious can be overwhelming.

“Some people can find it difficult to fully switch off their work mindset in order to let themselves relax, and can actually become more anxious thinking about the work that hasn’t been completed, what might be awaiting them when they return, bills that need to be paid or projects that require their input in order to be executed properly.

“Some people might even feel guilty for taking this time to themselves, believing they don’t deserve it or that it is somehow selfish for them to be away when others are still in the workplace.”