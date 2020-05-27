So now being in lockdown with just one other person in my house, I feel very lucky to not be feeling the same lethargy as my friends who generate their energy from being in groups of people. When a friend recently said to me “I can’t wait to be in a room filled with other people” I had a sudden overwhelming feeling of fatigue. It was a crucial reminder to me of the fact that it is non-negotiable to take time for myself to recharge in order to be my most confident self when the time to socialise does arrive.

Looking forward, I’m worried. Even since the rules have been slightly eased, and in England we are now free to lie in the sun with one person outside of our household, I have been feeling jittery. Over the bank holiday weekend, I ended up seeing a different friend each day. Sometimes more than once: Saturday morning was spent having a coffee and socially distanced workout with my friend in the courtyard outside her house. Saturday afternoon was spent drinking gin in the park with another. I loved every second of seeing two of my best friends, and came back from both feeling high.

But with the end of lockdown somewhat in sight, I know that these plans will only get bigger from here. And I’m grateful for that – I am so grateful that I have friends waiting to see me, wanting to make plans and spend their precious time with me. But as I dream up big ideas with every person I know for post-lockdown parties and dinners and weekends away, I picture myself struggling to cope.