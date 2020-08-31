With leaves glowing orange and red, and a crisp air tinged with the scent of bonfires, autumn has long been a season of symbolic change.

The changes that beckon this year, however, are decidedly less poetic. While seeing friends and colleagues again after months of lockdown can only be a good thing, a lot of uncertainty awaits over the course of the next few months.

Will we all really return to our offices as the government wants us to? When and where will local lockdowns take place? And how will the NHS cope with coronavirus in addition to its usual roster of winter pressures?