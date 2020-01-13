WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE IN TRAINING APPROACHES?

EMMA OBAYUVANA, TRAINER AT STYLIST STRONG

“In powerlifting, because the focus is on lifting as much weight as possible in one rep, the training is kind of echoing that. In weightlifting the movements are highly technical, so the training is focussed on technique and power.”

TESS GLYNN-JONES, TRAINER AT STYLIST STRONG

“With powerlifting it’s more about building strength, so you’ll have a lot of time under tension and everything will be quite slow because you’re building that strength, whereas with weightlifting you’ll break the movements down a lot. With weightlifting there’s more room for error so everything is a bit more geared towards having a really good movement pattern.”

DO THEY BUILD STRENGTH?

“It’s important to remember that powerlifting and weightlifting don’t mean just going to the gym to lift some weights. Both are competitive sports and both will build muscle, but in different ways. It just depends on which you might want to compete in and which sounds more attractive.”

“I’d say powerlifting is better for building muscle, because you’re going to be lifting heavier loads and creating more in terms of muscle growth. However both of them are going to be pretty low reps so you’re going to be building strength more than you’ll be building muscle. I would do more of the bodybuilding if you want to build muscle.”

CAROLINE BRAGG, MASTER TRAINER AT STYLIST STRONG

“Consistency is key when starting to build muscle. It doesn’t happen overnight and key factors like sleep, nutrition and stress play a part. I would advise having a plan from a PT to help you programme.”