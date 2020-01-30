As far as dates go, 31 January is shaping up to be a pretty significant one. And no, we’re not just talking about the fact that tomorrow is “Brexit day” – aka the day that the UK officially leaves the European Union – we’re talking about the fact that, for one afternoon only, Pret will be handing out their bestselling vegan croissant. For free.

The treat we’re talking about is one of Pret’s newest offerings, the vegan Very Berry Croissant, which uses margarine and sunflower oil in place of butter to recreate the light and buttery croissant texture we all know and love. Filled with a five-berry jam and topped with little sugar crystals, we’re sure these tasty treats have been a god send for those attempting Veganuary this month – and now you can celebrate the end of the month with a free extra helping.