Pret is handing out free vegan croissants on Friday afternoon, and all you need is the secret password
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
Fancy grabbing yourself a free Very Berry Croissant from Pret this Friday? Here’s everything you need to know about the limited edition offer.
As far as dates go, 31 January is shaping up to be a pretty significant one. And no, we’re not just talking about the fact that tomorrow is “Brexit day” – aka the day that the UK officially leaves the European Union – we’re talking about the fact that, for one afternoon only, Pret will be handing out their bestselling vegan croissant. For free.
The treat we’re talking about is one of Pret’s newest offerings, the vegan Very Berry Croissant, which uses margarine and sunflower oil in place of butter to recreate the light and buttery croissant texture we all know and love. Filled with a five-berry jam and topped with little sugar crystals, we’re sure these tasty treats have been a god send for those attempting Veganuary this month – and now you can celebrate the end of the month with a free extra helping.
The details are pretty simple: all you need to do is head to a Pret café which usually stocks the Very Berry Croissant between the hours of 3-4pm on Friday (31 January) and quote the secret password, which will be revealed across Pret’s social media channels over the next 24 hours. Just note: it’s a strict one croissant per person policy, so you won’t be able to head home with a handful for the whole office.
When Pret first launched their vegan version of the croissant earlier this month, it was an instant hit (the Very Berry Croissant currently sells double the amount of the jam croissant it replaced) so it’s sure to be in hot demand come 3pm. And because you’ll only be able to get your hands on a free croissant while stocks last, it’s even more important to get there early to avoid disappointment.
Over the last couple of years Veganuary – where people try to eat a vegan diet throughout the month of January – has grown exponentially. In 2019, it was reported that a record 250,000 people worldwide signed up to the Veganuary movement – a number which exceeded those in the previous four years combined. This year, it has been predicted that a possible 350,000 have taken part.
In response to this rise in demand, Pret was the only café or restaurant to release a vegan range for January 2020, with the likes of Greggs and KFC releasing vegan versions of some of their classic products. And it’s not just our lunchtime menus that have gone vegan – there’s plenty of sweet treats out there for people avoiding animal products, too, including a wide range of tasty vegan chocolate bars.
So whether or not you decided to take on Veganuary this year, or if you’re ditching the diet come 1 February, why not celebrate the end of the month with a tasty sweet treat? After all, we’ve made it through January – and that’s an achievement we all deserve to celebrate.
Image: Pret