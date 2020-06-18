Life

Pride 2020: how to celebrate without breaking lockdown rules

Hollie Richardson
Pride 2020: how to celebrate in lockdown.

We might not be able to celebrate Pride 2020 exactly how we wanted to, but there are still plenty of ways to show support and have fun.

Pride Month is here, but we won’t be able to celebrate it with the parades and parties that usually colour the streets in our communities. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we’re having to look for new ways to come together, show support and, ultimately, have loads of fun celebrating everything LGBTQ+

Luckily,with a little help from modern technology, lots of virtual events have been arranged for people to get involved with. Let’s take a look at some of the best ones that you can join. 

Best Pride 2020 events in the UK

Glitterbox x Pride

Glitterbox has programmed a virtual multi-room streaming event on Friday 26 June. The event has been programmed in collaboration with renowned New York nightclub House Of Yes and Brighton Pride. DJs playing the Pride special include The Shapeshifters alongside award-winning luminary Billy Porter (Pose) in a throwback performance, Horse Meat Disco, Fat Tony, big apple favourite Jellybean Benitez, Kiddy Smile, Late Nite Tuff Guy and Ralphi Rosario.

Pride Inside

UK Black Pride, Amnesty International, Stonewall and ParaPride have joined together to form a LGBTQ+ supergroup and create Pride Inside. The online series of gigs, comedy shows, panel discussions, and arts-based events will ‘keep Pride alive in our homes and in our hearts’. Details of the line-up are still shaping up, but we do know that Pride Inside will take place over the week of Sunday 28 June to Sunday 5 July. 

Pride 2020
Pride 2020: supporters have found alternative ways to celebrate this year.

Bi Pride

Bi Pride, which normally takes place in London in September, will be held during Pride Month this year. Its first virtual edition, Bi-Fi Festival, will be streamed entirely on Twitch. That means from 5pm Saturday 20 June there will be a screen-based celebration of bi voices. This includes appearances from drag queens, spoken-word artists and comedians, along with a panel talk on maintaining mental health during lockdown. Organisers are asking all bi people and allies to paint their homes with pink, purple, blue and yellow to create a backdrop of bi-positivity for the day. 

Pride in London

Instead of the Pride in London parade this year, the organisation has put its energies into creating a community hub with useful resources for supporting marginalised LGBTQ+ groups. You can access information on grassroots charities to donate to, petitions and advice on how to write to your MP demanding reform of the Gender Recognition Act. It hopes to generate 30,000 acts of allyship, one for every person who would have turned up to the 2020 parade. It’s all part of Pride in London’s ‘You!Me!Us!We!’ theme, a call for solidarity and support between LGBTQ+ groups. 

LGBTQ+ podcasts

There are plenty of brilliant LGBTQ+ podcasts to plug into this Pride Month and beyond, from the hilarious to the informative. We’ve rounded up all the best Pride podcasts here. 

Hollie Richardson

Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…