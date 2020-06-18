Pride Month is here, but we won’t be able to celebrate it with the parades and parties that usually colour the streets in our communities. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we’re having to look for new ways to come together, show support and, ultimately, have loads of fun celebrating everything LGBTQ+.

Luckily,with a little help from modern technology, lots of virtual events have been arranged for people to get involved with. Let’s take a look at some of the best ones that you can join.