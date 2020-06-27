Pride: Jodie Comer to virtually read out Virginia Wolf letters as part of the celebrations
- Hollie Richardson
Celebrating Pride this weekend? Stars including Jodie Comer, Rufus Wainwright, Vick Hope, Nicola Coughlan and Ana Matronic are taking part in a virtual event that you can watch at home.
The Pride Month 2020 celebrations are underway, but people are doing things differently this year. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the street parties and parades are on hold until next year. But there are so many other ways you can celebrate and support the LGBTQ+ community.
From virtual club night events to online panel discussions and decorating your home with rainbow colours - we’ve rounded up some of the best ways to celebrate. You can also plug into the brilliant LGBTQ+ podcasts out there or donate to a charity.
As part of the virtual celebrations, it’s just been announced that Killing Eve and Talking Heads star Jodie Comer and Derry Girls actor Nicola Coughlan will be reading out letters written between Virginia Wolf and Vita Sackville-West.
The pair will be performing as part of Pride Inside, an online festival set up by Amnesty International, UK Black Pride, ParaPride, Gendered Intelligence and Stonewall.
The Pride Inside festival, which is completely free to access, will kick off with a launch party on Sunday 27 June hosted by Vick Hope. It will then run for two weeks until Friday 10 July 2020.
Comer and Coughlan’s performance is part of the event’s Love Letters series, which will see figures from the entertainment world reading notorious love letters from LGBTQ+ figures throughout history.
The celebrations will include a performance from Rufus Wainwright and readings by Michael Cashman CBE, Dr Ranj and Ana Matronic.
Workshops will also be held with Jacob V Joyce, Aaron Carty, Ebony Rose Dark and poet Joelle Taylor. Evening entertainment is to be provided by Toya Delazy, Hungama and the Cocoa Butter Clu, and much more.
The festival will also feature panel discussions and talks covering important LGBTQ+ issues including: a discussion on the impact of Covid-19 on LGBTQ+ rights; a panel discussing the roots of the BAME LGBTQ+ movement with UK Black Pride co-founder Lady Phyll; talks from Human Rights Defenders under threat in Poland and Ukraine; and sessions on trans inclusion.
The xx’s Romy Madley Croft will end the celebrations with a special DJ exit party on Friday 10 July.
You can see the full programme for the festival on the Pride Inside website.
Images: Getty