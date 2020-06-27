The Pride Inside festival, which is completely free to access, will kick off with a launch party on Sunday 27 June hosted by Vick Hope. It will then run for two weeks until Friday 10 July 2020.

Comer and Coughlan’s performance is part of the event’s Love Letters series, which will see figures from the entertainment world reading notorious love letters from LGBTQ+ figures throughout history.

The celebrations will include a performance from Rufus Wainwright and readings by Michael Cashman CBE, Dr Ranj and Ana Matronic.

Workshops will also be held with Jacob V Joyce, Aaron Carty, Ebony Rose Dark and poet Joelle Taylor. Evening entertainment is to be provided by Toya Delazy, Hungama and the Cocoa Butter Clu, and much more.