Best new TV this week including Prince William's mental health documentary

Everything you need to watch this week from Netflix’s big-budget space comedy starring Steve Carell and Lisa Kudrow to Prince William exploring male mental health.

The sun may be putting on a top performance, but there’s plenty of productions to get excited about inside too with Steve Carell’s new Netflix comedy, a royal documentary about mental health and a sad farwell to the BBC’s adaptation of Normal People. Here’s our pick of which TV shows to watch, stream and download.

Football, Prince William and our Mental Health, BBC One

Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health Prince William has made it a mission to open up conversations around mental health, and in this programme explores the challenges experienced by many men through the lens of football. HRH meets professional male footballers, managers, grass roots players, and fans who have all experienced mental health issues to discuss how they feel and what can be done to help – both in the game and the world at large. Thursday 28th May, 8.05pm, BBC One

Space Force, Netflix

Space Force Steve Carell teams back up with The US Office creator Greg Daniels for Netflix’s new big-budget space comedy launched months after President Trump’s rekindled space mission. Carell plays Mark Naird, a US general tasked with heading up a new team who must get to the moon. John Malkovich is another illustrious co-star alongside Lisa Kudrow as Naird’s wife. Friday 29 May, Netflix

McMillions , Sky Documnetaries

McMillions It’s one of the greatest cons you’ve never heard of: between 1989 and 2001 an ex-policeman scammed McDonalds out of millions of pounds, by rigging the fast food chain’s Monopoly game. This six-part documentary, produced by Mark Wahlberg, traces how ‘Uncle Jerry’ was able to cheat the system and recruited a web of accomplices in the process. Wednesday 27 May, 9pm, Sky Documentaries

A Bigger Splash, Film 4

A Bigger Splash Transport yourself to Sicily (we can but dream…) with Luca Guadagnino’s simmering and stylish psychological thriller starring Tilda Swinton, Ralph Fiennes and Dakota Johnson. Swinton plays a rockstar recovering from throat surgery on holiday with her lover, but their solitude is rudely interrupted by the arrival of an arrogant music promoter and his daughter Pen (Johnson). Thursday 28 May, 11.10pm, Film4

Normal People, BBC One

Normal People And so it ends. For those people with willpower to watch the BBC series weekly, Monday sees the final two episodes of the show that has got us through lockdown. The show that made us feel all our feelings. Connell and Marianne are both in Ireland, for now, and working through impossible to ignore feelings as they spend Christmas together. Will they have a happy ending? We’ll let you discover that for yourself. Monday June 1, 9.05pm, BBC One