Initial reviews note the sinister undertone of a musical with such a tragic subject matter and ending, referencing the need for further work to be done to iron out some of the more off-key moments, but they say it has potential. For example, The Hollywood Reporter writes: “Despite its flaws — and there are many that need to be worked out before this show goes any further — there is an earnestness about Diana.”

Do we really need another dramatisation of Diana’s life? Probably not. But as a theatre production first, we’re certainly interested in seeing how the team behind Diana rework her story for the stage.

Currently no dates or tickets have been released, but watch this space.