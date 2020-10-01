What if my landlord is pressurising me to leave?

“It’s illegal for your landlord to harass you, lock you out of your home or force you to leave without giving you the required notice or having a court order,” says Parnell. “This behaviour is not acceptable. If you’re being pressurised by your landlord, you can and have every right to stay in your home, especially if you have nowhere else to stay.

“Seek help from your local council or the courts if your landlord stops you from accessing your home. It is also a good idea to get legal advice before leaving your home voluntarily, even if being evicted seems unavoidable.”

Can I be evicted if there is a local lockdown in my area?

“So far, the government has said it plans to publish exact guidance instructing bailiffs not to carry out evictions in areas where local lockdowns are in place because of coronavirus. But until the guidance is published it’s not clear which areas are currently covered by this rule, and in what situations,” says Parnell.

“If you live in an area where a local lockdown is in place and you get an eviction notice from bailiffs, make sure you contact them in the first instance to find out what’s happening.”