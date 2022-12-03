Doing nothing is good for you - here's the science of why

Do you feel guilty, or like you’ve failed, if you end up doing absolutely nothing over the weekend? You’re certainly not alone. In the midst of a hustle culture where productivity rules, doing zilch is cast as a waste of time.

But here’s the truth: doing nothing is good for you. It’s certainly of value. In fact, it’s absolutely essential.

Chris Griffiths and Caragh Medlicott are the authors of The Creative Thinking Handbook. They reckon that doing nothing can actually be productive – you just need to reframe it.

“When you have a to-do list as long as your arm and a million errands to run, the productive power of doing nothing probably sounds like a lovely, slightly unhinged fantasy,” Griffiths and Medlicott tell Stylist. “It’s true that doing nothing alone won’t help you get more things done, but when you use the power of doing nothing correctly, it can actually increase your productivity and boost your energy so you can better tackle a heavy workload.”