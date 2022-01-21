As the years go by, it feels like there’s more and more pressure to have everything together. Even after everything the past two years have thrown at us, we’re still encouraged to have a morning routine, partake in aesthetic self-care rituals, manifest our futures and then actually go and achieve those goals.

Our existences are all about being streamlined, efficient and productive, and while that has its benefits, it can also feel stifling, leading to the kind of overwhelm that actually paralyses us from doing anything.

This fatigue can be present in all aspects of our lives, but particularly our careers. We want to climb the ladder, rising through the ranks while ensuring a reasonable work-life balance. We want to earn enough to secure our futures without compromising our ethics. And it can all seem like a bit of balancing act as to which plates keep spinning and which, inevitably, have to fall.