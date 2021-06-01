That’s a lot of procrastination.

According to CASS, 38% of us procrastinate out of boredom and tiredness, which probably sounds relatable and familiar to many.

However, their research also found that ticking off our to-do lists can have a surprisingly positive effect on our wellbeing.

Four out of ten people said that while they’ve felt less in control of their lives during the pandemic, they have been able to regain a level of control by completing those boring but essential jobs. Turning to everyday tasks, such as household admin or personal finance tasks, has made many feel like they’ve achieved something, without being overwhelmed by too much commitment.

“Completing the small tasks on our to do lists releases dopamine, a reward neurotransmitter, which increases motivation to achieve more,” explains consumer psychologist Kate Nightingale. ” Task completion, such as doing your monthly financial plan, also gives us more belief and trust in our abilities, which in turn enhances our motivation and perseverance,” she adds.

Even if it is good for us, we all know that dealing with life admin can be a pain. Here are ten of Kate’s top tips to help you get started.