Paid to pick names: inside the life of a professional baby name consultant
From impossible combinations to pushy parents, being paid to name someone else’s child isn’t without its challenges – but it can be lucrative.
What’s in a name? Well, quite a lot, it seems. While it’s rarely an easy choice for prospective parents to make, naming children has become big business over the past few years.
In 2022, the most popular choices in the UK were Noah and Olivia, and if Nameberry’s 2023 predictions are anything to go by, we can look forward to meeting a bunch of Astrophels, Sovereigns and Sloanes in the next year. And parents looking for something equally unique, special or themed are increasingly consulting professional baby namers to help them select the perfect moniker.
“Being a baby namer is definitely a job that when you say it, it sounds crazy, but in reality it’s one of those jobs that makes a difference,” says Heidi Prunkl, 30, the founder of online naming business Baby Name Sunday. “It alleviates the stress of finding a name for your little one, which is one of the biggest decisions to be made as a parent, so I feel blessed to be able to have a job that I love, but that also makes an impact on others during life’s most special moments.”
Name inspiration websites like Nameberry and Baby Name Genie have long been popular across the internet, but this bespoke, personalised offering has gained prominence across social media sites like Instagram and TikTok in recent years.
According to Nameberry’s website, the expert service is beneficial if you’re starting from scratch and don’t know where to begin, you need a name that meets complex criteria, or you and your partner are having difficulty agreeing on a name or moving through the baby name process. But you must be prepared to pay for it.
Nameberry’s packages include 10 names for $250 or tiebreaker analysis for $100. They also refer to their most expensive package – at $10,000 – as a concierge service. But for individualised consultations with an independent namer, the price often becomes more accessible.
Lilia Corrigan, a 25-year-old qualified children’s occupational therapist and owner of Heartbabynames, says that she offers several packages with different price points and varying levels of help. “It’s really important to me that although I charge for my time, I can offer packages at a range of prices so that they are more accessible to my clients,” she explains.
But some name consultants, like Brooke, 19, of Brilliant Baby Names, even provide their services for free. “I am very much aware of the cost of living crisis and I just want to help make one of the hardest decisions a bit easier by suggesting some options,” she tells Stylist. “I usually start with a short questionnaire before composing a list of either 30 combinations (first and middle names) or 15 single names fitting with the criteria.” It’s this level of research that consultants say defines the entire process.
“When I first meet prospective parents, we start by digging into their name ‘style’, factors that are desirable in names vs factors that are non-negotiable,” says Corrigan. “Many of my clients are having trouble finding names which honour particular origins or heritage, while others cannot agree with their partners as they have different naming styles – and we have to find a common middle ground together.” Depending on the package chosen, Corrigan and her clients then go through the top recommended names, pull more specific options based on new top contenders, and pair up their favourite first name options with middle names.
“I take everything into account,” agrees Prunkl. “Their lifestyle, sibling names, culture, background. There are so many names out there, so the questionnaire is a crucial step for this process.”
But it’s not always an easy task. “It takes a lot of work and sometimes consultations can be challenging with a parent’s needs if they are very specific, need certain origins, or if they are very picky with what they want,” she admits, but says she’s always up for the challenge. As for her go-to suggestions, for boys she likes “strong” names like Ender, Onyx, Evander and Atlas. For girls, she enjoys “edgy yet feminine” names such as Evolet, Revel and Waverly. And it seems the more unique, the better.
For Brooke, combinations like Orion Maverick, Winslie Soleil, Barnaby Keoni, Chester Phoenix and Sunday Oceania have been among her favourite recommendations. “Seeing and hearing the excitement of a couple finding their perfect name is the most rewarding part of the job,” she says.
But of course, names are a very personal thing, and the consultation service doesn’t always end in a happy ever after.
“It’s very rare for me to get pushback from parents, but when it has happened I start by reassessing our list and seeing whether a different direction might help,” says Prunkl.
Brooke agrees that while she hasn’t always got it right the first time, it’s all part of the naming journey. “Parents not liking my suggestions is perfectly fine with me,” she says. “Sometimes they decide they like something more traditional than what they originally said, or even more unique than I had previously given.”
But all three agree that knowing a child is being born with a name you’ve helped their parents choose is worth the constant pressure of creativity, dealing with changing goal posts and occasionally mediating partner arguments.
“To be able to help so many people all around the world with such an important decision is truly the most wonderful feeling,” adds Corrigan. “Being able to use my passion and developed name knowledge to name human beings is something I will never take for granted and not find incredible.”
