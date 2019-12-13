Promising Young Woman: the first trailer for Emerald Fennell’s revenge film is here
- Hollie Richardson
Watch the first trailer for Emerald Fennell’s new film, Promising Young Woman, and find out everything you need to know about the film.
Emerald Fennell is the writer behind season two of Killing Eve. She seamlessly took the reigns from the show’s creator, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, to continue the deliciously dark yet hilarious story of assassin Villanelle and Eve Polastri. So, fans will be delighted to hear that Fennell has a film coming out, starring Carey Mulligan in the lead role. With Margot Robbie also listed as a producer, we’re already obsessed.
The first trailer for 2020’s Promising Young Woman has been released, so here’s everything you need to know about the film.
Watch the trailer for Promising Young Woman
“Every week, I go to a club. I act like I’m too drunk to stand. And every week a nice guy comes over to see if I’m OK,” Cassie tells us, over a spine-tingling orchestral version of Britney Spears’ Toxic. We see her confront a handful of the men she meets, but it’s not fully clear what happens to them (we’re guessing it’s not good though). Cassie then reflects on something that happened during her time in college, which led to her leaving “under unusual circumstances”. A flashback then shows Cassie being told: “We get accusations like this all the time”. It looks like she then embarks on a story of revenge, featuring incredible costumes, razor-sharp dialogue and some violent moves.
Who stars in Promising Young Woman?
Carey Mulligan stars as the delectably dangerous lead character. It looks like a role that is completely different to anything she’s ever done before, but this is one of the best actors out there – of course she’s going to be brilliant. The trailer also shows a familiar face from The OC. Yep, Adam Brody (best known as Seth Cohen) is one of the men who takes Cassie home after a night out. Laverne Cox, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie and Molly Shannon are also part of the cast.
Speaking about the cast to Empire magazine, Fennell explained: “I wanted to cast people that we all want to like. When you hear something about somebody you love, you don’t want to believe it. I want to test at every stage our affiliations, our allegiances. It’s so much more interesting than, ‘Oh, well he’s evil and I hope he dies’.”
When will Promising Young Woman be in cinemas?
Fans have something to look forward to in 2020, as Promising Young Woman will be premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and released in cinemas later in the year.
Images: Focus Features