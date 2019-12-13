Who stars in Promising Young Woman?

Carey Mulligan stars as the delectably dangerous lead character. It looks like a role that is completely different to anything she’s ever done before, but this is one of the best actors out there – of course she’s going to be brilliant. The trailer also shows a familiar face from The OC. Yep, Adam Brody (best known as Seth Cohen) is one of the men who takes Cassie home after a night out. Laverne Cox, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie and Molly Shannon are also part of the cast.

Speaking about the cast to Empire magazine, Fennell explained: “I wanted to cast people that we all want to like. When you hear something about somebody you love, you don’t want to believe it. I want to test at every stage our affiliations, our allegiances. It’s so much more interesting than, ‘Oh, well he’s evil and I hope he dies’.”

When will Promising Young Woman be in cinemas?

Fans have something to look forward to in 2020, as Promising Young Woman will be premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January and released in cinemas later in the year.