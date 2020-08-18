"I got on the property ladder at age 26 and just two years later, I had no choice but to sell"

2019 may have been the worst year of my life, but by the time the clock ticked over into 2020, my circumstances had completely changed. In many ways it was for the better: I was minus one abusive boyfriend, minus a job I hated where I had worked with him, and I had gained relief from the oppressive weight of that incredibly toxic relationship. This year was going to be my year: I was going to become a freelance writer and actually enjoy my life. Then, of course, 2020 threw us all a curveball.

I’ve been incredibly fortunate so far but eight months into the year I’m being forced to finally admit that I can no longer afford the mortgage payments on my dream flat. What was meant to be my safe haven had been tainted by my abusive ex, and became a financial and emotional deadweight. It was always meant to have two people living in it and was completely unaffordable for me alone.

I feel like I’ve failed. For so much of my life, owning my own home was the end goal. It was above the other traditional milestones of getting married or having children — this was about me, not someone else. And now, having succeeded, I’m forced to accept that I bought a property I couldn’t afford alone, and so became dependent on others; ironic, considering that the purpose of buying my own home was to become independent.

I’m dreading Christmas, and having to tell my family I’ve given up on what I worked so hard for. I can already picture their confused and concerned faces. I told one friend the other day that I was selling my flat, one of the ones who I’d always suspected was a little jealous — she looked almost smug.