Whether it be a cheeky post-office drink with your work wife or raising a glass in celebration, there’s nothing quite like popping open a bottle of prosecco. Heck, just the sound of it gets us excited.

And, while it should go without saying that drinking too much is always bad for you (to help lower your risk of “alcohol-related harm”, the NHS has published a number of recommended guidelines online), it turns out that the odd glass of responsibly enjoyed prosecco might have some unexpected health benefits.