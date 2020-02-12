Romcom fans, assemble! Here’s everything we know about Postscript so far…

Let me take you back to 2007 for a moment, if I may. The X Factor’s Leon Jackson is singing his version of When You Believe on every single radio station, Max and Stacey’s affair has been revealed on EastEnders, Avril Lavigne has made coloured hair extensions A Thing, and everyone’s who’s anyone is wearing a waist-cinching belt over their dresses and shirts. In cinemas, though, it’s all about the tear-jerking romantic comedies – and Hilary Swank’s P.S I Love You, in particular. The film – based on Cecelia Ahern’s book of the same name – told the story of Holly (Swank), who finds a bundle of notes from her husband Gerry (Gerard Butler) shortly after his death. She counts them up and realises, quickly, that he’s written her a letter to open once a month for the rest of the year. And each one, signed PS, I Love You, contains instructions that he hopes will help Holly come to terms with her grief and move on.

The film made a whopping $156 million at box offices worldwide. And now, over a decade later, romcom fans will finally be able to sit down and watch what happened next, as Alcon Entertainment has snapped up the rights to Ahern’s follow-up novel Postscript.

What’s the plot of Postscript? Speaking about the sequel with Stylist, Ahern explains: “It’s been seven years since Gerry’s death and six years since Holly read his last letter,” the bestselling author told us. “She has moved on, she has got a new job, she has fallen in love, her house is for sale, she really has picked up her life and is in a positive place. “After speaking about her experience with Gerry in a podcast with her sister, she’s approached by a group who call themselves the PS I Love You Club. They’ve all been inspired by her story, and the letters Gerry left for her before his death. They too are terminally ill or have life-threatening conditions, and ask Holly to help them write their letters for their loved ones.”

PS I Love You: will Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler reprise their roles in the sequel, Postscript?

We’re absolutely going to need to take a stash of tissues with us to the cinema for this one

Aherne continues: “By spending time with the group and trying to get to know their personal situations in order to curate the perfect letters, Holly finds herself in the unusual position of having to look at it all from Gerry’s perspective. “She’s forced to look at the letters Gerry left for her in a new way; the reasons why he wrote them, what they really meant, and she examines if they were the right letters for her: did they help her or hold her back?”

