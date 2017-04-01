“I went to see a psychic after my break-up – and it was bloody awful”

This misplaced faith, however, proved to be my undoing. Home for the weekend, and nursing a broken heart (and a bruised ego) after being unceremoniously dumped by my long-term boyfriend, my mum got it into her head that the cure – the only cure – was for me to visit the village psychic. And so she lured me there under false pretences, making out that she wanted a reading for her birthday.

When we got there, though, she shoved a handful of £10 notes into my hand and gently propelled me towards the door.

“I want you to go in there,” she told me, eyes feverish with excitement. “You need this – and it would make me so happy. Do it for me, for my birthday!”

“But I don’t w…”

She cut me off mid-sentence, and repeated that she needed me to do it for her, that it was the only birthday present she wanted, and that I would do it if I loved her. Didn’t I love her, damn it?

Yup. As I’m sure you know, dear reader, emotional blackmail can be very persuasive. And, if I’m being completely honest, a tiny part of me hoped that I’d walk through that door, sit down opposite an insightful Derren Brown-esque figure, and get the sort of “OH MY GOD, THIS IS SO MY LIFE!” cold reading that convinces the stoniest of cynics there really is a sixth sense.

Instead, I found a small, bespectacled woman in a sparkly turquoise turban. Yawning, her magnified eyes fixed on mine, she indicated that I should take a seat – and, of course, lay my money out on the table. She remained silent until she’d gathered the notes up, counted them, and squirrelled them away into a box. Then, and only then, did ask me to shuffle the tarot and “get to know the cards”.

“Should I tell them a joke?” I asked her weakly, but I did as she said. Then, I lay seven cards out on the table as my ‘introduction’, and a further nine cards for my 12-month forecast.