What is trolling?

We define trolling as deceptive and disruptive online behaviour, which typically involves posting inflammatory and malicious comments to deliberately provoke and upset people.

Are trolls born or made?

It depends who you ask: the nature versus nurture debate continues to rage on, and no doubt will forever. However, according to Sigmund Freud (oh he of Oedipal complex fame), the development of the unconscious personality during early childhood influences our behaviour for the rest of our lives.

Freud believes that the human develops, early in life, three aspects of their personality. These include the id, the ego and the superego (Seltzer 1995). The id is considered to be primitive, supplying unconscious drives for food and sex. The ego is formed as sort of a guide to remain aligned with societal norms. And, finally, the superego develops incorporating values and morals.

It makes sense, then, that some believe trolls to be overwhelmed by their id. However, Dr Kalanit Ben-Ari hypothesises that it’s not our ids that form who we become later in life: rather, it’s… yeah, our parents.