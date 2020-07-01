We, like most of the country, are elated that pubs, restaurants and bars will be re-opening this weekend, and yet, it can feel a little daunting not knowing what this reality will look like.

At Stylist HQ, we’ve spent our Zoom calls wondering whether or not our favourite spots will be accepting bookings only, taking temperature checks at the door, or limiting parties over a certain size

Here, we have laid out both the anticipated changes of most venues based on what the government has asked for, as well as interviewed restaurant owners to find out what they will be doing specifically to combat the spread of coronavirus.

We hope this gives you an understanding of how different venues are reacting and what to expect from 4 July. Plus, an easy guide on how to stay safe while you’re out socialising.