Camilla, the Queen Consort, has dispensed with a centuries-old tradition and announced that she will be supported in her royal duties by Queen’s companions, rather than ladies in waiting.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the adoption of this more modern title and said that six of Camilla’s close friends will take on the role.

Ladies in waiting have been a mainstay of royal life going all the way back to the middle ages and are typically companions from aristocratic backgrounds, who assist the Queen with her duties, including attending events and replying to correspondence.

It’s thought that Camilla’s companions will appear less frequently at royal events and will not be involved in replying to letters or the planning of royal schedules.