Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral: a guide to what will happen on 19 September
- Katie Rosseinsky
- Published
The Queen will be laid to rest on Monday. This is how the day is expected to unfold.
After a period of mourning, the United Kingdom will bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday 19 September.
Her funeral, which will take place from 11am at Westminster Abbey, is expected to be attended by dignitaries and royals from all around the world.
Over the course of the day, there will be three services, the final of which will be a private ceremony attended by her close family, when the Queen will be laid to rest at Windsor.
These are the key timings on the historic day.
6.30am
The Queen’s lying in state will come to an end after four and a half days, and Westminster Hall will be closed to the public.
8am
The doors to Westminster Abbey will open at 8am so the congregation can begin taking its seats. Around 500 foreign dignitaries are expected to attend the ceremony, including US president Joe Biden, France’s Emmanuel Macron, Canada’s Justin Trudeau, president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern.
Royals from around the world, including Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan, and the Queen’s third cousin and friend Queen Margrethe of Denmark will also be present.
They will gather at the Royal Hospital, Chelsea, and travel together to the Abbey.
Among the other guests will be members of parliament and government, representatives from the church and from the charities that the Queen supported, as well as Victoria Cross and George Cross holders and members of the royal family who are not taking part in the procession from Westminster Hall.
10.35am
The Queen’s coffin will be lifted and carried from Westminster Hall to the Royal Navy’s state gun carriage, which will be positioned outside the Hall’s North Door. The gun carriage was first used for the state funeral of Queen Victoria and will be drawn by 142 members of the navy.
It is expected to set off just before 10.45am, with King Charles III, members of the royal family and members of the royal households following the coffin. It is set to arrive at Westminster Abbey at 10.52am, when the coffin will be carried inside.
11am
The funeral begins, conducted by the Dean of Westminster. The prime minister and the secretary general of the Commonwealth will read lessons, and prayers will be given by the archbishop of York, the cardinal archbishop of Westminster, the moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and the Free Churches moderator. The sermon and the commendation will be given by the archbishop of Canterbury.
BBC One, ITV and Sky News will be broadcasting coverage of the funeral on TV.
11.55am
The Last Post will sound, then there will be two minutes of silence, observed in the Abbey and around the UK.
12pm
At the end of the funeral, the reveille, a military bugle call, will be played, followed by the national anthem and a lament played by the Queen’s piper.
The coffin will then be taken to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner on the gun carriage, with members of the royal family following the procession. Almost 200 key workers and volunteers, including NHS doctors and nurses, will also take part.
Visiting dignitaries will be taken to Church House to attend a reception hosted by the foreign secretary, James Cleverly.
1pm
The procession is expected to arrive at Wellington Arch at 1pm. Here, the coffin will be placed in the state hearse before setting off for Windsor. Ahead of its departure, the parade will give a royal salute and the national anthem will be played again.
The King and Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales and other royals will then travel by car to Windsor.
3.10pm
When the hearse arrives in Windsor, it will join a procession on Albert Road and travel up to St George’s Chapel via the Long Walk.
3.40pm
Members of the royal family will join the procession in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle. It will eventually halt at the West Steps of St. George’s Chapel.
4pm
The committal service will take place in St George’s Chapel, and will also be attended by governors general, realm prime ministers and members of the Queen’s household, past and present. After the final hymn, the coffin will be lowered into the royal vault.
The archbishop of Canterbury will deliver the blessing, which will be followed by the national anthem.
7pm
The dean of Windsor will lead a private burial service in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, attended by King Charles and other members of the royal family. The Queen will be buried with her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.
Images: Getty