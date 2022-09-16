After a period of mourning, the United Kingdom will bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday 19 September.

Her funeral, which will take place from 11am at Westminster Abbey, is expected to be attended by dignitaries and royals from all around the world.

Over the course of the day, there will be three services, the final of which will be a private ceremony attended by her close family, when the Queen will be laid to rest at Windsor.

These are the key timings on the historic day.