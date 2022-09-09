Queen Elizabeth II, who died yesterday (8 September) at the age of 96, was the longest-serving monarch in British history, reigning over the United Kingdom for 70 years.

Over the course of those decades, so much about the country she ruled over changed: the Queen met with 15 prime ministers and was on the throne for historic events including the moon landings, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the 2012 Olympics and the Covid pandemic.

A constant throughout all this was her addresses to the nation, both in times of celebration and in times of crisis, and her annual Christmas speeches, where she would reflect upon the events of the year.

As we look back over her 70 years on the throne, here are some of the late monarch’s most memorable quotes.