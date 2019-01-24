It’s official: Queer Eye is heading to Japan
The Fab Five are heading to Asia…
It’s the show that restored our faith in the world in 2018, and that’s exactly why we’re welcoming Queer Eye back with open arms in 2019.
From rekindling romances to helping people feel comfortable in themselves, the Fab Five – Tan France, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski – have truly brought a whole lot of light into our lives since hitting our small screens.
Titled Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!, the four episodes – which will air after season three – will see the guys arrive in Tokyo, meeting with “local tastemakers to make-better a new group of heroes, while they learn and experience Japanese cuisine, fashion, design, grooming and culture.”
“In just a year since we launched season one, Queer Eye has become a global phenomenon once again and the Fab Five are truly the ambassadors of self-care and compassion that the world needs now more than ever,” creator and executive producer David Collins said, according to Deadline.
“Filming in Japan is a wonderful opportunity for us to work with four deserving heroes that will help showcase the incredible traditions and customs of their country.”
If that wasn’t exciting enough, the Fab Five will also swing by Kansas City, Missouri, for season three beforehand, “to bring their infectious brand of self-love and care to a whole new roster of heroes.”
Tissues at the ready (again) as we’ll be treated to season three of the show in 2019.
