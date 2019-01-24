It’s official: Queer Eye is heading to Japan

It’s the show that restored our faith in the world in 2018, and that’s exactly why we’re welcoming Queer Eye back with open arms in 2019.

From rekindling romances to helping people feel comfortable in themselves, the Fab Five – Tan France, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski – have truly brought a whole lot of light into our lives since hitting our small screens.