Queer Eye season 5 and 6: the Netflix show is coming back in this, our hour of need
- Posted by
- Hannah-Rose Yee
- Published
The Fab Five are currently in Texas filming new episodes of the reality series and, quite frankly, it’s not a moment too soon.
Have you looked at the news recently? It’s bad. Really bad. The world’s nicest guy Tom Hanks has coronavirus. That’s how bad the news is right now.
Which is why it gives us great pleasure to finally announce some good news: Queer Eye is coming back for at least two more seasons, and they will be on your Netflix app very soon. Season five, which filmed in Philadelphia, will premiere in summer, with season six, currently filming in Texas, to follow at a later date.
As we speak, the Fab Five are in Austin, Texas on the hunt for future makeover subjects. According to a Netflix statement, the quintet will “scour the prairie in search of a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC”.
They were welcomed to Texas at Austin’s El Arroyo, one of the state’s most beloved Mexican restaurants and famous for its outdoors billboard.
Upon it, El Arroyo had left some tongue-in-cheek messages for the Fab Five. “Queer Eye, the most fabulous thing in Texas since chaps,” the first message read. Each of the show’s stars was then compared to a piece of Texan iconography. Tan was the most fabulous thing since cowboy boots, JVN since “big hair”, Karamo since the rodeo and Bobby since cowhide.
Antoni was dubbed the most fabulous thing in Texas since queso, which he promptly vowed to make every episode of the show. (“You’re welcome,” he wrote on Instagram.)
Season five and six will follow on from the show’s successful first four seasons, which have seen them provide life makeovers for those in need across the US in Georgia and Missouri, as well as a special four-episode run in Japan.
After debuting in February 2020 to widespread acclaim, the Queer Eye reboot has scooped awards (Emmys, TCAs, GLAAD Media Awards) and fans alike, with everyone from Chrissy Teigen to Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid falling for the Fab Five.
Hadid, along with other celebrity fans, commented on the Fab Five’s social media posts announcing the series. “Eeeeeep! So excited,” wrote Sophia Bush on Tan’s Instagram.
Finally, some good news in this hellfire of a week.
Images: Netflix