Have you looked at the news recently? It’s bad. Really bad. The world’s nicest guy Tom Hanks has coronavirus. That’s how bad the news is right now.

Which is why it gives us great pleasure to finally announce some good news: Queer Eye is coming back for at least two more seasons, and they will be on your Netflix app very soon. Season five, which filmed in Philadelphia, will premiere in summer, with season six, currently filming in Texas, to follow at a later date.