Its success, Nik notes, is in equal parts due to it having cultivated a community for locked down queer people across the world as well as the void it has filled, given the drastic number of closures queer venues across the UK have faced, particularly in London.

“For the past year and a half, queer spaces haven’t been available for people and these places are really formative for people in their journeys of understanding themselves,” they say. “Not having access to those spaces, which are so affirming for your identity, can be quite traumatic.”

Queer nightlife has indeed proved itself to be something of a moveable feast. Since the recession in 2007, it’s been estimated that 25% of London’s queer spaces have shuttered their doors. According to official figures from research undertaken by fellows at UCL, the number of queer venues in London fell by 58% from 121 to 51 between 2006 and 2017. “There aren’t many spaces where people can feel free to be themselves and explore themselves and be respected,” Nik notes, but the collective is “trying to finesse” what a Queer House Party event could look like post-lockdown.