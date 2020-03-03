Question Time host Fiona Bruce addresses the show’s recent “toxicity levels”

In an interview with Radio Times, Bruce talks about the current atmosphere around the show, saying: “It’s a lot calmer than last year. There was a level of anger and toxicity that this year, so far, is absent.”

She explained the importance of debate, continuing: “I’m all for a passionate debate, and sometimes things can be heated, which is fine, up to a point.

“As long as we remember that we are human beings. I feel very strongly about that.

“I hadn’t anticipated that I would spend so much of my time last year saying: ‘We don’t talk to each other like this’.”

But it can be argued that, following Fox’s appearance in January, this atmosphere hasn’t actually improved much.

Responding to his comments on the show, Bruce says: “I had a briefing about Laurence, and what he might say, but the thing about Question Time is that it’s entirely unpredictable, so people will get into arguments.”