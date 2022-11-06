Is it ever OK to ‘quiet quit’ a friendship?
It’s a term that changed the way we view work and relationships, but is it possible to respectfully withdraw from a friend’s life? Charley Ross investigates…
Growing up, we’re told that friendships should last forever. Yet, as we navigate the complexities of adulthood, many of us come to realise the opposite also holds true. No matter how loving, all-consuming and supportive a friendship might be, not all of them have what it takes to stand the test of time.
Having just crashed, somewhat ungracefully, into my 30s, I’ve thought about ‘quiet quitting’ various friendships in the last year or so. Around me, the priorities of some of my oldest friends have shifted, with moves to different countries, departures from city life to the suburbs and, the ultimate shift, the decision to settle down and, for some, start a family. With these life changes, inevitable distances and incompatibilities can arise.
So is it ever OK – or even possible – to quiet quit a friendship? The term has traversed the internet in the past few months, referencing younger generations putting less effort in at work – doing the bare minimum to get by, and quietly quitting in their minds as they disengage.
If a friendship or close relationship – or even an unsatisfactory job – is no longer serving us, and the person in question isn’t there for us anymore and we no longer feel supported and stimulated by their presence in our lives, it’s only natural to entertain a peaceful way of renegotiating the friendship so that it takes up less of our time, love and effort.
When my friend and I broke things down over a glass of wine in the pub, we concluded that we might consider quiet quitting a friendship if we didn’t want a dramatic friendship breakup. Maybe you’re looking to ‘slink away’ from the relationship, with minimal interaction and drama, rolling back the commitment and taking a more relaxed, hands-off approach to the friendship.
It’s become a tempting notion for me. This year, as wedding, hen do and 30th birthday party invitations descended thick and fast, I was forced to reflect more deeply on the friendships I wanted to keep, and those I didn’t.
I concluded that some of my friendships were as strong as ever – and this, the endurance of platonic love against all odds, is undoubtedly one of the best feelings in the world – but some friendships had wavered, struggled and become strained. Some friends, I realised, were still in my life due to historic ties, not because they were supportive or present in the current moment.
These friendships that had once nourished me so deeply in the past now felt like they’d run their course or required too much of my time in relation to how much effort I felt was being made on their part.
I’m not alone. When I speak to Tahmina, 22, she tells me that she’s feeling a similar disconnect right now with one of her friends. As a consequence, she is looking to distance herself from the friendship and is even considering a quiet quit action plan.
“Not long ago, we went out for drinks at a place I couldn’t really afford,” she tells me. “She didn’t seem aware that I was uncomfortable, and she didn’t ask me one question about myself or how I was doing. It just made me think, ‘Do we have that much in common anymore?’ But the thing is, I’m not sure how to move myself away from her.”
At a time when we’re more connected – virtually, at least – than ever, is it even possible to quiet quit a friendship if you’re still popping up on each other’s social media feeds intermittently? If you’re reminded of their upcoming birthday, their wonderful promotion or even what they had for brunch that weekend, is the act of quietly removing yourself from a friendship even feasible?
According to relationship therapist Dr Kalanit Ben-Ari, the impulse to quiet quit a friendship is understandable and likely to be influenced heavily by social media, due to “constant unbalanced messages about self-care and quitting what doesn’t serve you”.
“Social media culture tells us everything needs ‘to serve us’,” she explains. “It tells us that if your friendship, partner or work doesn’t serve you, you need to quit.”
Therefore, to make sure your decision is grounded in your own experiences, and not just an Instagram hangover, Dr Ben-Ari advises taking the time to process why you’re looking to establish distance from a friend before taking action.
While processing, psychologist and friendship expert Dr Irene S. Levine recommends taking stock of whether the dynamic feels balanced.
“The balance of a friendship may change from time to time, but if you are consistently on the giving end of a friendship, it may be time to reassess it,” she says. “Also, if disagreements and misunderstandings are recurring and can’t be resolved, the friendship may not be worth saving.”
So, it’s often not as simple as a quiet quit judgment call, and then drifting away. Dr Ben-Ari also points out that there are long-term risks of quiet quitting a friendship without reflecting on these feelings.
“To quiet quit without doing our own processing means we are left with those feelings,” she warns. “They are not going away because we quiet quit. We might avoid the physical relationship with that friend, but constantly in our head we are thinking about them – it means we are still in a relationship with them.”
It’s also important to make this decision when you’re in the right frame of mind.“Never quit when you’re angry – like after a fight or disagreement,” Dr Levine advises. “Give yourself time to cool down and think logically. You don’t want to make an enemy or hurt someone who once was your friend.”
If you do decide you want to proceed with moving away from the friendship, she recommends trialling a ‘friendship sabbatical’ or ‘downgrade’ before you quit completely.
“Perhaps try seeing the person less often, seeing them for shorter periods of time or only seeing them with mutual friends,” she suggests. “Or you might tell them that you need to take a break for a finite period of time.”
Whatever your ultimate decision ends up being, a certain level of communication with your friend is advised by both experts. Dr Ben-Ari recommends communicating deeply and honestly about how you feel, without blaming or shaming, giving them the chance to respond. If they don’t, your decision becomes easier.
“Whether they will lean into the situation and offer more support and presence is their responsibility.”
If a friend is diverging away from a path you began together or you feel that you are no longer getting what you need from them, it’s important to reflect and communicate – for the good of our own processing as well as their feelings.
A quiet quit – while feeling like a simple exit route – may not honour the complexity and history of a friendship that has run its course, even though it might be tempting to do so at a time of change or conflict.
So as my friendships continue to shift, I know to reflect on how they have ‘served’ me over their tenure. Whether they’re destined to last forever or not, I will at least give them due reflection and care before I even consider slinking away.
