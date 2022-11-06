Is it ever OK to ‘quiet quit’ a friendship?

Growing up, we’re told that friendships should last forever. Yet, as we navigate the complexities of adulthood, many of us come to realise the opposite also holds true. No matter how loving, all-consuming and supportive a friendship might be, not all of them have what it takes to stand the test of time.

Having just crashed, somewhat ungracefully, into my 30s, I’ve thought about ‘quiet quitting’ various friendships in the last year or so. Around me, the priorities of some of my oldest friends have shifted, with moves to different countries, departures from city life to the suburbs and, the ultimate shift, the decision to settle down and, for some, start a family. With these life changes, inevitable distances and incompatibilities can arise.

So is it ever OK – or even possible – to quiet quit a friendship? The term has traversed the internet in the past few months, referencing younger generations putting less effort in at work – doing the bare minimum to get by, and quietly quitting in their minds as they disengage.