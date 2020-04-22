Quiz: are you smart enough to pass the 11+ grammar school test?

As reported in 2017: School, for many of us, may feel like a million years ago at this point – but the cold sense of spreading dread that comes from the mere thought of sitting down for an exam never fails to strike terror in our hearts.

And perhaps we had it easy: Theresa May is keen to introduce a slew of new grammar schools to the UK, which means that the future of Britain’s education system is still unknown.

According to bidvine.com, there are “only 232 grammar schools in the UK out of roughly 3,000 secondary schools, and competition for places each year is fierce with sometimes over 20 applicants for just one space”.

It continues: “The entry exam includes questions on verbal reasoning, English and mathematics.”

With grammar schools very possibly on the rise, the website has put together a ‘fun’ 11-plus grammar school test for stylist.co.uk readers to have a go at.

Remember, no calculators and no Google. Good luck…