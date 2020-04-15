A new podcast explores the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire coughing scandal to accompany the hit new TV series Quiz.

Everybody is talking about ITV’s new three-part drama Quiz. The show, which concludes tonight, follows the story of the now infamous Who Wants To Be A Millionaire coughing scandal. In case you haven’t been watching along with the rest of the nation: Charles and Diana Ingram are the couple who were accused and found guilty of cheating on the show in 2001, along with fellow contestant Tecwen Whittock. While host Chris Tarrant had been impressed by Ingram’s erratic gameplay to win £1 million, producers immediately saw a red flag when he occasionally opted for answers that he admitted he had never even heard of before. After watching the footage, the crew noticed that Diana and Tecwen coughed at the same time Charles read out the correct answers – which led to the cheating allegations.

You may also like Amazon Prime in April 2020: the best new films and TV shows to watch this month

Matthew Macfadyen and Fleabag’s Sian Clifford have brought the couple to the small screen in the series, with Michael Sheen making a scarily uncanny Chris Tarrant. It’s received rave reviews from critics and viewers alike. In these uncertain times when we welcome entertainment more than ever, the mini-series is the perfect bit of nostalgic drama that has got us all asking: did they really do it? Although the second episode has left viewers thinking it is a very clear cut case that the Ingrams were guilty, Clifford has explained that we might change our minds after the final episode.

In a tweet, she wrote: “Thanks for watching! Thrilled you all think it’s cut and dry after tonight’s episode – looks like we pulled off THE HEIST. But tomorrow we bring you, THE TRUTH. New evidence to be revealed…” The plot thickens! If you, like most of us, are obsessed with getting to the bottom of the scandal and finding out what happens behind the scenes on one of the UK’s biggest quiz shows of all time, a new podcast has just been released to feed that obsession.

Quiz: Sian Clifford and Matthew Macfadyen star as the Ingrams.

Final Answer is a limited podcast series presented by the crew who brought Quiz to life – writer James Graham and producers Dan Winch and Alice Pearse. Each podcast episode will be available on podcast providers immediately after each episode airs on ITV (April 13, 14, 15 respectively). They take us deeply behind the scenes to find out how hard it is to recreate modern history, the moral grey areas of dramatising such a well-known story and the journey for key crew on whether they feel the Ingrams ultimately are guilty or innocent.

You may also like Sian Clifford:“We are more connected than ever. I hope this is what we take from this experience”

Is the ‘syndicate’ a true shadowy organisation? How was Michael Sheen transformed so perfectly into Chris Tarrant? How did the ‘Coughing Major’ change the show forever? Do the makers of the show believe they were guilty or innocent? The podcast aims to answer all the questions you have after watching the show. You can download and listen to all the episodes here. Listen to Final Answer: Gameplay after watching episode two of Quiz

Quiz concludes on Tuesday 15 April at 9pm on ITV.

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day Enter your email address Let’s go!