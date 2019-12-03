Love Actually quiz: Which character are you most like?
- Posted by
- Kayleigh Dray
- Published
It’s time to find out which of the film’s most iconic characters you’re actually like…
Keep your mince pies, your gin baubles, your novelty jumpers and your beauty advent calendars. Because, while each and every single one of these is truly amazing, it’s a fact universally acknowledged that Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without a screening of Love Actually. End of.
The festive film first hit our screens way back in 2003, bringing with it a plethora of important love lessons (never trust someone who buys you a Joni Mitchell CD – fact), iconic quotes, questionable romantic gestures and incredible music.
Best of all, Richard Curtis’ unashamedly mushy film gave us plenty of lovable characters. Every single Christmas, we’ve cried with Emma Thompson’s Karen, rushed through the airport with Thomas Brodie-Sangster’s Sam, served up chocolate biscuits with Martine McCutcheon’s Natalie, nursed an office crush with Laura Linney’s Sarah, raised eyebrows everywhere with Bill Nighy’s Billy Mack, and tackled grief head-on with Liam Neeson’s Daniel.
Of course, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Ever since Donald Trump came into power, we’ve imagined more than once Hugh Grant’s Prime Minister giving him a rousing speech about David Beckham’s right foot. We’ve all debated long and hard about the ethical dilemma presented by Keira Knightley and Andrew Lincoln’s “romance” (is he a stalker? Should she have kissed him, really? And what about poor Chiwetel Ejiofor?). We’ve screamed at Alan Rickman for buying that bloody necklace, too many times. We’ve questioned the likelihood of Colin’s encounter with Elisha Cuthbert, January Jones and Ivana Miličević, because… well, because we have.
And we have a lot of love for the small, unnamed octopus child that taught us eight really is a lot of legs. Iconic.
To celebrate the annual outpouring of affection for Curtis’ film (and pay homage to all the ’Love Actually is actually problematic’ articles which will soon be appearing all over the internet), we’ve designed a highly scientific quiz that will tell you exactly which of the iconic rom-com’s characters you’re most like. No backsies, no returns and all answers are final.
Good luck…
If the quiz above isn’t showing, please follow this link to partake in the fun.
Images: Rex Features