Of course, that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Ever since Donald Trump came into power, we’ve imagined more than once Hugh Grant’s Prime Minister giving him a rousing speech about David Beckham’s right foot. We’ve all debated long and hard about the ethical dilemma presented by Keira Knightley and Andrew Lincoln’s “romance” (is he a stalker? Should she have kissed him, really? And what about poor Chiwetel Ejiofor?). We’ve screamed at Alan Rickman for buying that bloody necklace, too many times. We’ve questioned the likelihood of Colin’s encounter with Elisha Cuthbert, January Jones and Ivana Miličević, because… well, because we have.

And we have a lot of love for the small, unnamed octopus child that taught us eight really is a lot of legs. Iconic.

To celebrate the annual outpouring of affection for Curtis’ film (and pay homage to all the ’Love Actually is actually problematic’ articles which will soon be appearing all over the internet), we’ve designed a highly scientific quiz that will tell you exactly which of the iconic rom-com’s characters you’re most like. No backsies, no returns and all answers are final.

Good luck…