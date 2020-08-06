Quiz: what type of millennial are you?
- Posted by
- Kayleigh Dray
- Published
Because not all millennials are born equal, you know…
Updated on 6 August 2020: ah, millennials.
Everyone thinks they know everything there is to know about this much-maligned generation – and they spend a lot of time laughing over our selfies, dating apps, social media presence, flat whites, avocado toast addictions, apparently woeful wages, inability to get on the property ladder, and supposedly lacklustre sex lives.
Indeed, during the coronavirus lockdown, Gen Z’ers began expressing their embarrassment over millennial behavior through public roasting over TikTok. Which means that, yeah, we’re now getting dragged for our borderline obsession with Harry Potter, our use of the phrase “adulting” to describe a grown-up task, and our fondness for personality quizzes.
Ahem.
But you know what? They don’t know us. At all, really. Because, born between 1977 and 1992, we mythical creatures are truly an eclectic bunch – which means there’s no “one size fits all” when it comes to defining us.
In fact, there are three types of millennial – and each is as uniquely beautiful and brilliant as… well, as a snowflake.
If only there were some sort of millennial-friendly method of determining which category we fall into, eh?
As reported in January 2017: with that in mind, then, maybe it’s time to take this very scientific (read: not very scientific at all) quiz and find out which category you fall into, once and for all…
Main image: Getty