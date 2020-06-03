“The uncomfortable reality of talking to my white friends about George Floyd”

George Floyd’s death changed something in me. The initial reaction from my black community was mass online grieving. There was visceral outrage that a man has been murdered in broad daylight, slowly, on film and it cut so deeply. It felt like a member of my own family had died – it was that kind of shock.

I posted on my own social media with a message to my friends and family, asking them to start challenging racism in their own homes, because that’s where change starts. The response I first received was incredibly positive and I found that very profound.

My husband is white, and my cousin-in-law has young children who in the past have made negative or confused comments about my hair and appearance. I’ve tried to educate them and have been firm in pointing out what sounds rude or insensitive. When that cousin messaged me to say “I’ve seen your post and I know this is for me” I thought OK, we’re getting somewhere.