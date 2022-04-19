There’s something fascinating about the concept of fasting during Ramadan: hundreds of millions of people united in their choice to abstain from food and drink during a month of sacrifice and community. But, what if you’re unable to fast?

The popular image of Ramadan often eclipses the very real experience of those who cannot fast, no matter how much they might like to.

For people who deal with certain chronic illnesses, disabilities or mental health conditions, fasting from dawn until dusk is not always possible. Being pregnant or breastfeeding also temporarily prevents someone from fasting.