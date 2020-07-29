Say hello to the first Muslim American sitcom to score an Emmy nomination. Ever.

When it comes to sitcoms, too many of us prefer to stick to our tried-and-tested favourites. Which explains why Friends and The Big Bang Theory are still trending all these years later. If you’re looking for something new to laugh at, though, you should definitely give Hulu’s Ramy a go. As in, yes, the show with a 96% ‘fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Go figure.

The much-hyped TV series tells the story of Ramy Hassan, a first-generation Egyptian-American who finds himself on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood. And, as per Hulu’s official synopsis, the show promises to “explore the challenges of what it’s like being caught between a Muslim community that thinks life is a moral test and a millennial generation that thinks life has no consequences.” And it sure does deliver, giving us a character who finds himself torn between praying on Fridays and going to parties on Friday nights. Is it any wonder, then, that Ramy has just been renewed for its third season? Or that it’s become the first Muslim American sitcom to score an Emmy nomination? Ever?

That’s right: Ramy Youssef, the co-creator and star of the series, has been nominated for outstanding lead actor and outstanding directing in a comedy series. His co-star Mahershala Ali, meanwhile, has earned a nod for his supporting role in season two. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about what the nod means to him, Youssef said that the show’s success will open doors for others to continue exploring the vast Muslim American experience. “It’s really exciting because we’re so specific,” he said. “I think that you watch our show, you realise in a good way that we’re not even close to covering the entirety of the Muslim experience.”

Youssef continued: “For a show that only portrays a sliver of it to get recognised, I think that that should mean that that we’re going to get many more Muslim stories greenlit because the umbrella of the Muslim experience is so vast… it’s so many different groups, so many types of people. “This is a show about an Arab Muslim guy from New Jersey who jerks off too much and we got three Emmy nominations. I mean, that’s a lot, that’s so wild.” Watch the trailer for Hulu’s Ramy below:

Youssef finished by noting: “There’s so many more stories that that could be told so it excites me for the bigger picture, one that doesn’t even include me.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Ramy will take home its prizes at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, which will take place on Sunday 20 September. If you’re interested in catching up beforehand, though, the show is available to stream on Hulu and Starzplay UK, the latter of which is accessible via Amazon Prime, the Apple TV app, and Virgin Media.

