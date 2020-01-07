A British woman has been sentenced to a four month suspended prison sentence in Cyprus today (7 January) after being found guilty of lying about gang-raped at the end of last year. The 19-year-old teenager can now return to England.

Women’s rights groups protested outside the court ahead of the sentencing in support of the young woman, whose conviction has attracted widespread criticism around the world.

There were fears that the 19-year-old could face jail time in the country after the judge ruled she caused public mischief “over an imaginary offence”.