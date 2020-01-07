Everything you need to know about the controversial Cyprus gang-rape case
- Posted by
- Anna Brech
- Published
Women’s rights groups gathered outside a court in Cyprus today (7 January) as a British teenager found guilty of lying about an “imaginary” gang-rape was given a four-month suspended prison sentence.
A British woman has been sentenced to a four month suspended prison sentence in Cyprus today (7 January) after being found guilty of lying about gang-raped at the end of last year. The 19-year-old teenager can now return to England.
Women’s rights groups protested outside the court ahead of the sentencing in support of the young woman, whose conviction has attracted widespread criticism around the world.
There were fears that the 19-year-old could face jail time in the country after the judge ruled she caused public mischief “over an imaginary offence”.
The woman’s lawyer, Lewis Power QC, said she would be returning to the UK on Tuesday, but that the case is “not finished by any means”.
“We will be seeking an expedited appeal to the Supreme Court of Cyprus and we will also be considering going to the European Court of Human Rights,” he told the BBC.
“We do not feel we have had justice in terms of how the trial progressed, the manner in which it was conducted, the initial police investigation and the fact that we feel she did not receive a fair trial.”
The woman alleged that the group of Israeli tourists raped her in a hotel room in July. According to her testimony, she decided to have consensual sex with one of the group, but as she did so, the other men entered the room, held her down and gang-raped her.
The woman then retracted her claims in a written confession after an eight-hour police interrogation. But her defence lawyers said this happened under duress and without any legal representation.
“They said that they would arrest her if she didn’t sign the confession, and that if she did sign the confession then they would let her go. She just wanted to get out of there,” her mother told BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire programme before the verdict, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
She said her daughter is suffering from severe PTSD as a result of the alleged attack.
A forensic pathologist who testified at the trial said the woman’s injuries were consistent with being raped, although a second doctor called by the prosecution said bruising on her legs could have been caused by bumping into furniture.
Her family said they are now planning to appeal the court’s judgement, which is punishable by up to a year in jail.
Protestors from Cypriot protest group the Network Against Violence Against Women filled the courtroom as the verdict was given, chanting “we are here, we believe you”.
The activists, along with the defendant and her mother, wore “gagging” masks painted with sewn lips outside the court, to represent a culture of silence and repression around rape.
Meanwhile online, protestors also picked up the rallying call, as the hashtag #ibelieveher quickly started to trend on Twitter. There were also calls to boycott the country.
Many linked the case to a broader trend towards victim blaming that prevents so many rape survivors from ever finding justice.
Others criticised the way the media covered the incident.
Many people also shared information on the handling of the original rape charge, and the written confession that occurred as a result.
And some called for the Foreign Office to get involved through diplomatic channels in helping the woman at the centre of the case.
The men originally accused of gang rape deny all allegations. They were filmed celebrating at an airport as they were released and returned home days after the alleged incident.
None of them were called to give evidence in the trial, after the judge determined that he was deciding whether the woman lied, rather than if she was raped.
In contrast, the woman spent four weeks in prison on the island of Cyprus and has been unable to leave there until the sentencing today ruled she would be allowed to return home.
If you or anyone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, seek confidential help and support with Rape Crisis.
Images: Getty