Rape convictions are at an all time low, and it is a “national emergency”

“There can surely no longer be any denying that this situation must be treated as the urgent national priority it is. If this was any other crime so serious and traumatic, with such wide-ranging, often lifelong impacts on individuals, relationships, health and communities, the complete absence of justice for victims and survivors would have been recognised as a national emergency long ago.”

Harriet Wistrich, founder of the Centre for Women’s Justice, adds: “Potentially it is sending out a message that rape is decriminalised, virtually. It is very unlikely that it will ever be prosecuted, particularly in cases where there is intoxication. What does that tell men who are determined to rape? It gives a very worrying message.”

And End Violence Against Women director Sarah Green is calling for action from the CPS, adding: “We have seen a vacuum of leadership and accountability within the CPS when it comes to rape, with no recognition of the harm done to the thousands of survivors being failed by the system.”